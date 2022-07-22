MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MKP opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.63. MCAN Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of C$15.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$502.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

