McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 26th

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, July 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 26th.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of MUX opened at $0.34 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $159.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

MUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 421,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 196,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

