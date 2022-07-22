Mdex Price Hits $0.0905 on Top Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $82.23 million and $1.94 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 908,454,072 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

