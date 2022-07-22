mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MECVF opened at $1.29 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

