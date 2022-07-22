MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.13.
MediWound Price Performance
Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.14. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MediWound
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.