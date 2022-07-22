MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.14. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

