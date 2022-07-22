Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2 %

Medtronic stock opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

