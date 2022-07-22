Mesefa (SEFA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $152.00

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $3,876.14 and approximately $152.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mesefa has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00032212 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mesefa Coin Trading
