Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Shares of META opened at $183.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

