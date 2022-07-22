Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 130,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 103,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30.
Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.
