Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 130,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 103,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30.

About Metallic Minerals

Get Rating

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

Read More

