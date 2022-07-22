MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on August 12th

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.62. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 45.04%.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

