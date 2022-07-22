MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $35.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

