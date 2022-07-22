Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. 17,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,133. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.