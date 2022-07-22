Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

MU traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,342,612. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 109,205 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,105,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

