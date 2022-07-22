Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $0.23

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $17.80 million and $35.61 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00392705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

