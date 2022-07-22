Mizuho Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $125.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.11.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $103.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

