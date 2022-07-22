Mizuho Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $125.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.11.
Allegion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $103.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insider Transactions at Allegion
In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegion (ALLE)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.