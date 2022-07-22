Mizuho Trims IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Target Price to $190.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
IEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.09.
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE:IEX opened at $192.64 on Monday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.27.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
