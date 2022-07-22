MKM Partners Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $279.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $334.00 to $279.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.07.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $336.18 on Friday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $960.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.52 and a 200-day moving average of $374.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

