Mobile Global Esports, Inc. (MGAM) to Raise $16 Million in IPO

Mobile Global Esports, Inc. (MGAM) plans to raise $16 million in an IPO on Tuesday, July 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,500,000 shares at a price of $6.00-$6.75 per share.

The company has a market cap of $113.6 million.

Mobile Global eSports Inc. (MOGO) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is a micro-cap IPO of 2.5 million shares at $6.00 to $6.75 – but worth noting: Only 1 million shares in this IPO are being offered by the company, and the assumed offering price is $6.00 per share, given recent market turmoil, according to the prospectus. Estimated IPO proceeds that will go to the company are $6 million. The remaining 1.5 million shares in this IPO are being offered by selling stockholders. The company will NOT receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling stockholders’ 1.5 million shares. **If all 2.5 million shares in the IPO are sold at the $6.38 mid-point of the $6.00-to-$6.75 price range, the IPO’s estimated proceeds would be $15.94 million.) Mobile Global Esports (“MOGO” or “Mogo,” or the “Company”) was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the “Business”) started by Sports Industry of India (“SII”), in 2016. Through a series of contracts, the rights to the Business were assigned to MOGO by SII and its affiliates beginning in October of 2021. MOGO is now building out and expanding the business created by SII, which is focused on the rapidly growing esports industry, with special emphasis on India and other South Asian markets. The Indian market for esports, and particularly university esports events in India, represent, in management’s opinion, one of the largest and fastest growing esports markets in the world.1 SII is an American branding, marketing and sports promotion company that, through subsidiaries and affiliates in India and other South Asian countries, enters into exclusive long-term arrangements with universities for the purpose of promoting, expanding and commercializing university sports programs, creating professional opportunities for university athletes and alumni and developing and marketing university and event-branded merchandise. The SII esports business, which has now been transferred to and is operated by MOGO, is the only business in India to organize and sponsor an officially sanctioned national championship for university esports. SII holds a 15.8% minority common share interest in MOGO but has no controlling interest in MOGO. Esports are the competitive playing of video games by amateur and professional teams for cash and other prizes. Esports typically take the form of organized, multiplayer video games that include real-time strategy and competition, including virtual fights, first-person shooter and multiplayer online battle arena games. Esports are defined as competitive games of skill, timing, knowledge, experience, practice, attention and teamwork, but not games of chance or luck. Mobile esports are defined as esports that are streamed on an electronic esports platform and played by individuals or teams on mobile devices, usually smartphones. Competitors participate at large in-person events, small in-person events and virtually from home or computer cafes. Interest in esports is rapidly growing. In 2020, the global audience for gaming video content, including esports, grew to 1.2 billion viewers,2 an 18 percent increase from 2020, as gaming streams became a popular social activity and distraction during coronavirus-related lockdowns. Prior to 2010, competitive electronic gaming in India was limited to small events at engineering colleges. With the introduction of capable and less expensive smart phones, 4G technology, mobile games, better content, better graphics and significant prize money, the active esports community grew from 4 million in 2018 to 17 million in 2020.3 A 2021 report from Ernst & Young (“EY”) projects that by 2025, 10% of the global esports audience of 725 million4 will be from India, providing a focused audience for MOGO’s advertisers, sponsors and merchandise sales. **Note: For the period from inception on March 11,2021, through Dec. 31, 2021, and again in Q1 2022, we did not recognize any revenue and income from our esports tournaments; we incurred expenses (including accrued expenses) of $262,360 associated with the expansion of our esports business, the organizing and staging of 27 tournaments, the acquisition of technology for our Indian market, and for accounting services, legal fees and bank charges. **Note: For the period covering Q1 2022 from Jan. 1, 2022, through March 31, 2022, our expenses included $45,000 to support the organization of additional esports events in India, $25,000 in legal fees, $6,814 in filing fees, $20,000 in audit fees, $10,000 in investor relations advisory fees and $17,500 in Nasdaq filing advisory fees. **For the period from inception on March 11, 2021, through March 31, 2022, we incurred a net loss of $353,842. (Note: In an S-1/A filing dated May 23, 2022, Mobile Global eSports Inc. changed its proposed stock symbol to “MGAM” from its initial symbol of “MOGL” and disclosed its financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2022. Mobile Global eSports Inc. filed its S-1 on Dec. 23, 2021.) “.

Mobile Global eSports Inc. (MOGO) was founded in 2021 and has 12 employees. The company is located at 616 South El Camino Real, Suite H San Clemente, CA 92672-4294 and can be reached via phone at (949) 573-0628 or on the web at http://www.mogoesports.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Global Esports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Global Esports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.