MOBOX Reaches Market Cap of $52.19 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. MOBOX has a total market cap of $52.19 million and $29.73 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00392705 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015404 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032636 BTC.
About MOBOX
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
Buying and Selling MOBOX
