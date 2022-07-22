Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,735 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

