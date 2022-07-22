Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON opened at $180.03 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.