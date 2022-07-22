Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,361 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI opened at $200.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

