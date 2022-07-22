Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $10.65 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $141.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.