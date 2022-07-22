Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $45.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $45,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DFAC stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.
