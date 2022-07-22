Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,555 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $34,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,982,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,966,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,477.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after buying an additional 1,066,109 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,507,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,184,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $65.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

