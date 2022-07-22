Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,072 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.