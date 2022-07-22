Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,596 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $400.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.56.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

