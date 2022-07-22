Moffett Nathanson Cuts Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $39.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. 3,665,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.



