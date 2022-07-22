Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Down 0.9%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 173,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 514,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Mogo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $80.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Mogo

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. Analysts anticipate that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,800 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 371,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mogo by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 351,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

