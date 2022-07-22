Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Given New CHF 6 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8 to CHF 6 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Molecular Partners Stock Performance
MLLCF opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $32.00.
