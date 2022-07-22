Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Given New CHF 6 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8 to CHF 6 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

MLLCF opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

