MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $35.69 million and $333,565.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000636 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

