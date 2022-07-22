Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $51,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.77. 124,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

