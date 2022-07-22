Monero Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,215.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Monero Classic has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $15,215.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00658495 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

