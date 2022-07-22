Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,743.63.

SHEL stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

