Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $449,778,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

ORLY stock opened at $685.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $632.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.44.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

