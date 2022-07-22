Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $578,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $74.05 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

