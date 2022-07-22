Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

