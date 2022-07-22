Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $305,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

