Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 72.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,901,000 after acquiring an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after acquiring an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.