Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,136 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 543.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,990,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.95 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

