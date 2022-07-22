Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $171.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

