Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after buying an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $639.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $704.05. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.