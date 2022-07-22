Morgan Stanley Cuts AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $35.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $32.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07. AMC Networks has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

