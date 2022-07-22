Morgan Stanley Cuts Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Price Target to €66.60

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €67.70 ($68.38) to €66.60 ($67.27) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMDUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amundi from €89.00 ($89.90) to €65.00 ($65.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amundi from €70.00 ($70.71) to €65.00 ($65.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amundi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $51.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. Amundi has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

