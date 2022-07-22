Morgan Stanley Cuts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $274.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $274.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $256.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.92. Gartner has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

