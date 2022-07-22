Morgan Stanley Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $84.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.16.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

