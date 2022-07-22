MSA Safety (MSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MSA traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $128.17. 324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,046. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 284.83 and a beta of 0.92. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $112.89 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 38.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 80.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

