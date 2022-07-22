M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by TheStreet

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTB. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.36.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.05.

Insider Activity

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

