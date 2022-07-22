M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,947. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 757.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.