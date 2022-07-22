M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.36.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $169.22 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $3,343,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

